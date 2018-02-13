Broome County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictment

A Broome County Grand Jury handed up an A-II Felony drug indictment last Friday of Brett J.

Poyer, for a January 2018 arrest in the Town of Fenton.



The A-II felony indictment alleges Poyer was in possession of one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or

substances containing methamphetamine, its salts, isomers or salts of isomers, having an aggregate weight of two

ounces or more, on or about the 23rd day of January 2018.



Brett J. Poyer, age 31 indicted on the following charges:



220.18 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, in the second degree, a Class A-II Felony;

220.16 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, in the third degree, a Class B Felony; and

220.50 Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor (three counts).



All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.