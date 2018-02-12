Multiple Police Agencies Search Area of North Arch Street in Johnson City

State Police are on scene searching for a suspect at 114 North Arch St., in Johnson City.

Police said a vehicle pursuit was initiated by troopers in Chemung County Monday evening. The pursuit progressed into Tioga County, then into Broome County, where more state police joined.

Officials said the pursuit was terminated when the vehicle got off at a Johnson City exit, entering a heavily populated area.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in a driveway at 114 North Arch St., and towed it.

State police are still investigating the incident and are looking for the driver, they said there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger. They said they have not identified the driver.

