It's Homemade: Saucy Hog BBQ

In this week's It's Homemade Segment we introduce you to a pretty “Sweet” business. Saucy Hog Barbecue, marinating food from catered events to local grocery stores, Spiedie Fest and more.

Friends since high school Sean Cook and Steve Safranek combined their passion for barbecuing and began selling their products in 2013.



“He was usually doing the meats and I was doing the sauce, after so much positive feedback from friends and family, we decided maybe this is a sign we should go for it and make something of this passion and interest we have," said co-owner Sean.

The first store to sell their sauce's Schneider's in Kirkwood it took them a bit to break out into other stores but their success has been a steady rise.

“We do direct distribution so we personally deliver cases to all of our 40 plus retail locations, it's locally available in a lot of the Mirabito locations as well as the eight regional Weis stores," said Sean.

Retail is part of the business, but they do events too. Anywhere from private catering, weddings, corporate picnics, live vending... and even Spiedie Fest.

“We love Spiedie Fest but the prep that goes into Spiedie Fest is just grueling especially with the BBQ pit, our pork butt takes 12 to 14 hours to cook and you're pulling it by hand so you're taking 16 hours just for one protein," said Sean.

At last year’s Spiedie Fest, Saucy Hog BBQ cooked upwards of 500 pounds of barbecue pulled pork. Their infamous barbecue sauce recipe comes from a generation of family hard work.

“Our BBQ sauce product is actually a third generation recipe from my family so that’s been in the works for about 60 years,

my grandfather worked on that and then my father and I spent a long time working on it together," said Sean.

Sean Cook said their business is very family oriented, with members of both sides heavily involved.

You can visit their website to see where their sauces are available for purchase. Saucy Hog BBQ will also be at the Mac & Cheese event on March 22. For private parties and fundraiser events, you can contact them on Facebook, by email at contact@saucyhogbbq.com, or by phone at (607) 221-3326.