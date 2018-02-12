Local Woman Competes On History Channel's "Truck Night In America"

When a Vestal woman responded to an online casting call for the History Channel, she didn't think anything would come of it. Trisha Glezen got the call last August, telling her she would be one of 50 competitors in the off-roading competition "Truck Night In America."

"Every corner in my jeep was covered in cameras, they had drones flying around, guys in UTVs with big cameras," says Glezen, "It was wild."

Glezen says this was the perfect way to honor the memory of her best friend. Scott "Scooter" Schneider died in a snowmobile crash two years ago. A mechanical engineer, he and Glezen couldn't wait for weekends spent tinkering with the Jeep.

"I know he'd be so stoked to know that the Jeep he helped me build was on national television," says Glezen.

Scooter's final project was a front axle for Glezen's Jeep. It took them 4 months to build, combining the best parts from different models to make a one of a kind part.



"He wanted something that we could be proud of and work on together," says Glezen.

Now, that piece of him goes everywhere with Glezen. This plaque proudly displayed on that axle they spent so many hours perfecting:

Glezen's episode airs on April 12th.