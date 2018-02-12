Owner of Premier Linen Services Charged for Stealing Property

A Binghamton man and owner of Premier Linen Services has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree for stealing property between February 5, 2014, and October 7, 2016. The value came out to be more than $50,000.

Between these dates, Thomas J. Singe, 60, placed seven orders for purchases of linen to American Associated Companies on behalf of Bates Troy Laundry. Singe then had American Associated Companies ship the orders of linen to Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Rochester, New York, and the Monroe County Children's Center in Rush, New York.

Bates Troy Laundry paid a total of $114,041.42 to American Associated Companies for all seven orders and Singe received $74,069.26 for payments from Monroe County.

Bates Troy Laundry still has not yet received any orders nor have they received any payment from Monroe County, Singe, or Premier Linen Services.