Binghamton Man Charged With Several Crimes

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a subject wanted on multiple warrants was staying at a local motel in the Town of Dickinson.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants of the motel room, they heard the outside window open. Deputies outside the motel observed the subject in question, Daniel Santacroce, driving out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle which failed to comply. The vehicle traveled south on Upper Front St. into the City of Binghamton and finally stopped on Elm St. near Mygatt St. where he was taken into custody without further incident. Santacroce was found to be in unlawful possession of several pills of Clonazepam, a controlled substance.

Santacroce did not have a valid driver’s license and his driving privileges were also suspended. He was wanted on two Arrest Warrants of the Village of Johnson City court for petit larceny and one Arrest Warrant out of the Town of Vestal Court for petit larceny. Santacroce was arraigned at Central Arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.