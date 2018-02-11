EPAC Sells Hundreds of Tickets for Beatles Show

The Endicott Performing Arts Center sold more than 400 tickets for its Rock Project show focused on The Beatles this weekend.

The audience got to rock out to over 20 classic Beatles songs including Yesterday, Day Tripper, Nowhere Man, Helter Skelter, Rocky Racoon, and A Little Help From My Friends.

The band featured Paula Bacorn and David Cook on Keyboards and Vocals, Sid Peake on Bass, Micah Neiss on Drums, Eamonn Hubert on Guitar, Mike Whitney, Greg Meisner and Doug Hubert on Guitar and Vocals, with Matt Gaska, Joe Foti, Jo Whitney and Kate Fabrizio on Vocals.

This project also featured dancers Emily Foti, Andy Shaul, Kim Ross, Laura Ulrich, Stefanie Jump, and Kate Fabrizio, and a group of kids from the EPAC acting and dance classes.

The next EPAC show will be on February 16 and 17 with a love-themed festival titled Write to the Heart.