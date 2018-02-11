United Way Recognizes National "2-1-1 Day"

Sunday, February 11 is United Way's official "2-1-1 Day," which recognizes the program that connects local residents to essential community programs and services.

"In 2017, 2-1-1 received over 48,000 requests regarding help on urgent issues affecting individuals in our community," said Candace Gregory, Susquehanna River Regional Call Center Director.

The 2-1-1 Susquehanna River Regional call center is the highest per-capita call volume any 2-1-1 in the state outside of New York City. The program assists residents of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga counties with a wide range of concerns including basic necessities like food, shelter, financial assistance, tax preparation, child care providers, employment opportunities, and mental health assistance.

"2-1-1 is an incredible one-stop stop assistance provider in the community helping thousands of people every year and we want to make sure that everyone knows that help is just a phone call away," said LoriAnne Welch, United Way of Broome County Interim Executive Director.

2-1-1 is currently arranging appointments for eligible Broome County residents seeking free tax preparation assistance. You can call 2-1-1 or check online here to see if you qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and to make an appointment