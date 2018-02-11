Schumer: Failure to Test for Sleep Apnea Leads to Train Crashes

A new investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board reveals that failing to test train conductors for sleep apnea is responsible for recent accidents. Senator Charles Schumer is demanding the U.S. Department of Transportation reverse its decision to get rid of a rulemaking process that would have paved the way for required sleep apnea screening and treatment mandates for rail engineers across the nation.

"After the tragedies in Brooklyn and Hoboken‎, and at Spuyten-Duyvil, it is clearer than ever that sleep apnea screening tests for train operators is a common sense precaution that can save lives," said Schumer.

Schumer says that despite numerous sleep apnea-related crashes, the DOT last year abruptly abandoned their proposed rule last year. The U.S. Senator adds that the USDOT must immediately get this rulemaking ‎back on track in order to help avoid future fatigue-related rail tragedies.

NTSB confirmed this week that undiagnosed and treated sleep apnea was the probable cause in the derailment of a New Jersey Transit train at the Hoboken Terminal that killed one person and injured 110 in September 2016 and in the Long Island Rail Road accident at Atlantic Terminal that injured 108 people in January 2017.

In 2016, the Federal Railroad Association (FRA) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) began to move forward with a rulemaking process that would have paved the way for required sleep apnea testing across the board, however, in August 2017 both agencies announced that they plan to withdraw from this rulemaking process.