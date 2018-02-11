Devils cross the border, falling 3-1 against the Marlies

Ben Thomson scored his fourth of the year but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Marlies downed the Binghamton Devils at Ricoh Coliseum on Saturday night, 3-1.

After no scoring in the opening period, Toronto’s Andrew Nielsen put the Marlies up 1-0 at the 9:40 mark of the second frame. The Devils turned the puck over on a clearing attempt and Nielsen took a pass in the hash marks and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood for his third of the year. Nielsen’s goal was assisted by Jeremy Bracco and Chris Mueller and the Marlies took a one-goal lead into the third period with a 21-9 shot advantage.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead just 3:11 into the third period as Rinat Valiev fired a shot from the point that went through traffic in front of the net and by Blackwood. The goal was Valiev’s third of the year from Andreas Johnsson and Bracco.

Ben Thomson responded for the Devils to decrease the Marlies’ lead back to one goal. Jan Mandat forced a turnover and Thomson put home his fourth of the year at 4:54 and the Marlies’ lead was 2-1. Mandat picked up the only helper for his fourth point of the season.

Late in regulation with the net empty, Frederik Gauthier tapped in the empty-net goal for the 3-1 lead and the victory for Toronto. Blackwood stopped 25 of 27 in the loss and Pickard denied 15 of 16 in the win.

The Binghamton Devils finish their series with the Marlies tomorrow in Toronto at 4 p.m.!

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils