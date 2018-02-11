Elmira-Horseheads nearly falls to Chenango Forks hockey

Playing for the chance to secure a spot in the final four playoff seeds, Elmira-Horseheads Express narrowly escaped a huge upset by the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, Saturday.

Securing the 5-3 victory in the third period, the Express move on to face Binghamton, Friday, for a chance to represent the winner's bracket in the Broome County High School Hockey Association championship, February 24.

In the first period against the Blue Devils, Express found themselves down 0-2 from a goal by Kevin Matson with just 3:53 remaining in the period.

But thanks to the second period heroics by Anthony Robinson, Jack Peterson, and an assist by Ethan Callahan, the Express were able to tie things up quickly to remain knotted up at 2-2.

After allowing Elmira-Horseheads to gain a goal later on, Chenango Forks had to pull their goalie to give them the man advantage. It was then that Edwin Call, dropped the hammer on the net to give the Express the final score of the night, and his second of the game.

Chenango Forks is not done yet, the Blue Devils must win all their remaining in order to reach the championship. Forks will face Maine-Endwell, Thursday, at 6:45 p.m.