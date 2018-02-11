Davis College cruises with 69 point victory over C.I.A.

Davis College men (3-4) welcomed the Culinary Institute of America (1-6), Saturday, for a Falcon's lop-sided victory over the Steels, 107-38.

Falcons' Kelvin Tompkins has himself a game to remember. Netting 25 points, 4 steals and 1 block, Tompkins aided his team's shooting percentage from the field to 62.5%.

But Tompkins wasn't alone in putting together a great game against the visiting Steel. Jackson Henri was just one point shy of tying his teammate, Tompkins, scoring 24 points and grabbing 6 rebounds on the night.

Another amazing statistic in the exhibition, every player eligible to play for the Falcons scored at least 3 points against CIA.

Davis will return to play tomorrow, at 5:00 p.m. against NJCAA division rival Berkley College.