Broome Hornets lose the sting late against Cayuga

The SUNY Broome Hornets' men (3-7 Conf.) fell to Cayuga Community College (8-1) at home, Saturday, after giving up the lead in the second half, 81-69.

Coming out of the locker room, the Hornets led the Spartans 56-52, but were unable to continue the offensive pressure as the clock winded down.

Cayuga's Joseph Staton and Amir Stevens caused the Spartans to go on a 25 point run, compared to Broome's 7 points, in the final seven minutes of the exhibition.

SUNY Broome has two more games left in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) circuit. The Hornets will travel to Corning Community College, Wednesday, for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.