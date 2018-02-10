Truth Pharm Volunteers Give Out Free Hugs and Narcan

Truth Pharm volunteers were giving out free hugs and Narcan kits to people at the Oakdale Mall on Saturday afternoon. The event raised interest in the non-profit organization as well as represented a small gesture of support.

“We have lots of people today that are sort of caught off guard by somebody just saying, “hey, wanna hug?" said Mary Maruscak, Truth Pharm Board President.

While the idea of hugging a random stranger may seem unusual, volunteers say they hope people will stop for a second, talk to us, and remember the work that they do in the community.

" If they do have a situation in their own life that they’re dealing with, that they know that there’s somebody to reach out to," said Maruscak.

You can learn more about Truth Pharm on their website.