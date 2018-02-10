Binghamton Zoo Celebrates Valentine’s Day Weekend With ‘Courtship Tails’

Next week, couples will celebrate the Day of Love with romantic dinners and dates. But at the Ross Park Zoo, staff are offering a different way to spend the holiday.

With the Zoo’s annual ‘Courtship Tails’, visitors will get an inside tour of the zoo and learn about animal courtship and mating rituals from creatures all over the world. The tour consists of meeting spotted-necked otters and African penguins and relaxing with hor devours and chocolates.

Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator for Ross Park Zoo, said the opportunity is different than a typical Valentine’s date.

“It gives our visitors an opportunity to go behind the scenes. So we’re giving them an experience that they wouldn’t be able to do on a regular visit to the zoo. It’s very unique, you’re not going to find an event like this in the area so we took what we know best, animals, and made it into a fun event,” said Davenport.

Staff report that big cats like snow leopards are more active during the colder weather, which may give guests an opportunity to see them play. Tours will be held this weekend, February 10th and 11th from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds will go to the animals residing at the zoo.