Local Southern Tier Gym Hosts Statewide Competition

Over 600 gymnasts competed at the Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena today for a chance to win. Endwell's Southern Tier Gymnastics Academy hosted the New York Cup Gymnastics Invitation.

For eight hours, participants age 5 to 18 performed their bar, balance beam, and floor routines. Coach Albert Drozdowski, Program Director for Southern Tier Gymnastics, said some of the athletes were preparing for the competition for over a year.

“I think they feel good, they’ve all been working hard, and they’ve come to present the very best gymnastics," said Drozdowski.

The Cup, which began in 1975, had 25 teams participate, three traveled from out of state. Participants competed for awards which honored individual achievement as well as small and large team participation.

“I think gymnastics is a great foundation for all sports, whether you’re going to be a great soccer player or a diver," said Drozdowski. "I think gymnastics teaches you a lot of self-discipline, physical abilities, flexible abilities, great coordination as well.”

In spite of recent events involving the national USA Gymnastics, Coach Drozdowski maintains that the sport is important for young people.

“I think gymnastics can be a very positive sport," said Drozdowski. "There’s a lot of, there’s a lot of attention on our sport but locally I think it’s a very positive program in our state.”

The competition will continue beginning at 8:30 a.m on Sunday.