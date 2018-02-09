Friday night high school basketball lights

Boys high school basketball Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) held eight games, Friday, as teams competed to finish the season strong, with just a few exhibitions remaining in the regular season.

Here are your varsity basketball finals:

Binghamton - 57 def. Elmira - 49 Final

Johnson City - 66 def. Maine-Endwell - 56 Final

Chenango Valley - 57 def. Chenango Forks - 39 Final

Corning Painted Post - 56 def. Horseheads - 38 Final

Oneonta - 80 def. Norwich - 78 Overtime

Susquehanna Valley - 64 def. Windsor - 63 Final

Owego - 57 def. Ithaca - 47 Final

Note worthy statistics:

Johnson City's (5-8) upset over Maine-Endwell (7-6), was led by Xavier Hill scoring 26 points in the matchup.

Owego's (11-1) regular season is officially over, finishing on top of the STAC Metro Division. Dylan Evans was the top scorer against the Little Reds (9-2), netting 19 points.

Although Elmira (10-2) suffered an upset against Binghamton, Friday, since Ithaca lossed to Owego...Elmira finished first in the STAC West standings.

Susquehanna Valley (5-7) defeated Windsor (0-12) narrowly, with a buzzer beater shot.

Chenango Valley (7-5) beat Chenango Forks (2-10) in both contests of the 2017-18 regular season. According to Maxpreps.com the Warriors basketball team leads the all-time matchup against the Blue Devils, 22-1 (since 2004-18).