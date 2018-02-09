Yuma Mayor Wants Cities Affected By Spectrum Blackout To Join Forces

The mayor of Yuma, Arizona, which put Spectrum on notice for blacking out the NBC and CBS stations on February 1, said he would like to reach out to other affected cities, including Binghamton, to work together to bring back services for subscribers.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls said the contract dispute between the cable giant and Northwest Broadcasting should not impact customers who pay for a service.

"There is a contract between the homeowners, the people subscribing to the service, and Spectrum. And how they fulfill that contract needs to be their business. Whatever they need to do to make sure they are filling that contract correctly," -- Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Earlier this week, Yuma lawyers put Spectrum's parent company on notice, accusing the company of violating FCC regulations and the contract with the city.

“Basically when we knew when this was happening, we just went straight to the franchise agreement.”

Customers in Yuma and two other cities couldn't watch the Superbowl.

“Something like the Superbowl, which is usually a family event planned at least a week in advance and to have it interrupted without consideration or notice...it’s rude. It’s not courteous.”

Nicholls said Spectrum violated FCC regulations and its agreement with the city when it failed to provide 30-days-notice.

Yuma is demanding refunds for its customers and $842 for each day the CBS and NBC stations are blacked out.

Fox 40 and sister station My 8 are owned by Northwest Broadcasting and were among the stations abruptly pulled from the Spectrum lineup on February 1.

The contract dispute affects approximately 450,000 subscribers in cities including Syracuse, Medford, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington

Nicholls said he has no interest in getting in the middle of a contract dispute between Northwest and Spectrum.

"That's not really our proper place to be, but I can't let the citizens of Yuma not be represented."