BC Republican Chairman Endorses DeFransicso for Governor

Broome County Republican Chairman Bijoy Datta is endorsing John DeFrancisco for Governor of New York. In a statement, Datta calls him the best candidate for Republicans to compete and win the race for Governor.

"He [DeFrancisco] has a long, strong record of standing up to Governor Cuomo, pushing to hold the line on taxes and fighting to clean up Cuomo's Albany mess," said Datta.

His endorsement comes just hours after Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb announces he is dropping out of the race for Governor. Kolb says he will continue to serve in the State Assembly.

Deputy Majority Leader Sen. John DeFrancisco and Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra are still set to face off in a Republican Primary.