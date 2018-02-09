Broome County Sheriff's Featured Warrant Initiative Leads To 33 Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the Featured Warrant initiative has been a success.

Out of the 40 featured warrants issued since January 2017, 33 of those individuals have been located and arrested. That includes two recent arrests.

On Thursday, Rubin Gibbons was located in Columbus Ohio and arrested on the warrant issued for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gibbons was the first featured warrant in January 2017.

Last month, Caileen Jones was arrested on a warrant for assault in the second degree in connection to a 2017 Endicott stabbing. Jones was located in Missouri.