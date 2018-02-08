Seton Catholic Saints remains undefeated in STAC play

Seton Catholic Saints boys varsity basketball team (12-0) remained undefeated in STAC play, Thursday, coming back from an 8 point deficit to drop the Susquehanna Valley Sabers (4-7), 80-51.

At the end of the first quarter, SV's senior guard, Lucas Davy, rallied his teammates on Seton's court to a 12-8 lead, but Saint's Leo Gallagher was the shining light that brought his team to the point of the win.

Gallagher walked away from the night with 18 points, as Seton locked first place in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Eastern Division.