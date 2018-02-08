Harlem Globetrotters Put on a Show in Binghamton

The Original Harlem Globetrotters stopped by Binghamton to put on a show at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The team hosted a classic matchup against the Washington Generals after taking a two-year break. The Generals have lost 14,000 times to the Globetrotters.

Those who bought tickets were treated to ball handling, highlight dunks, audience participation, and comedy entertainment.

Thursday's show is part of the 2018 "Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour" which officially kicked off on December 7, 2017. The team will travel throughout 250 different cities across the globe.

These 2018 Globetrotters feature the world’s largest collection of elite dunkers, including six players who have competed in the annual College Slam Dunk contest held during Final Four weekend, a Guinness World Record holder for slam dunks, and the 2016 winner of the popular TV show “The Dunk King.”