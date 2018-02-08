Reward Offered for Locating Suspect With Outstanding Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for the capture of a man who is still missing on an outstanding warrant.

Nathan Lee Mower is wanted for Violating his Probation and Burglary in the 2nd Degree. He was also part of the Broome County Sheriff's Warrant of the Week back on November 30, 2017.

Mower is described as a white male, around five-feet 11-inches tall, and weighing approximately 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the location of the subject is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office at 778-1196 or online. All tips will remain confidential.