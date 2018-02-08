Otsego DA: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Parents

A Laurens man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents with a shotgun back in December of 2017, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.

23-year-old Kevin Perry was arrested on December 12, 2017, as the suspect in a double homicide investigation. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police found 59-year-old Timothy Perry and 52-year-old Solveig Perry, Kevin's parents, dead at 400 New Road in the Town of Laurens.

The police investigation revealed that the victims succumbed to injuries sustained from a firearm.

Kevin Perry was charged with Murder and Criminal Use of a Firearm both in the First Degree. He is being held in the Otsego County Jail without bail.