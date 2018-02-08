UMBC downs Bearcats men in AEast rematch

Second-place UMBC (17-9, 8-3 America East) jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and held off Binghamton men's basketball (10-16, 1-10 AE) 78-68 Thursday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The Retrievers scored the game's first nine points and then closed the half with a 12-3 run to build a 41-28 halftime cushion. The Bearcats drew no closer than seven in the second half, despite putting 40 points on the board.



Junior guard J.C. Show tallied a team-high 23 points in 40 minutes of work. It was the sixth 20+ point game of the season and third in the last six games for Show. Junior center Thomas Bruce made the most of his touches and notched his eighth double-double of the season and second in a row. Bruce made all four of his field goal attempts and pulled down 12 rebounds. Freshman wing Albert Odero added a season-best 14 points in 25 minutes. Senior forward Willie Rodriguez nearly had a double-double of his own with nine points and eight boards.



Show scored 16 of his points in the first half to keep BU in the ballgame after UMBC's quick start. He hit 4-of-7 three-pointers in the opening frame.



Bruce scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including three dunks. He also handed out three assists.



UMBC put four players in double figures and shot 49 percent for the game.



Binghamton has one week off before hosting Stony Brook next Thursday.

