Devils finish 1-1 in two home game stint

Blake Speers scored his sixth goal of the year as the Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Laval Rocket on Wednesday night, 4-1.

Late in the first period, Laval took a 1-0 lead on a shot from point with the ice opened up. After a pair of penalties, the two sides skated four-on-four for the final 0:31 of the opening frame. Eric Gelinas sent a shot on net from the left point that Markus Eisenschmid deflected by the right side of goaltender Ken Appleby. The secondary assist went to Adam Cracknell and the Rocket took the one-goal lead into the first intermission while holding a 14-4 shot advantage.

Binghamton had several chances in the second period and outshot the Rocket 14-4, however, it was Laval who took a 2-0 lead while shorthanded. Simon Bourque moved down the left side on an odd-man rush and found Michael McCarron in front for the goal. It was McCarron’s sixth of the year from Bourque and the Rocket led 2-0 to start the third.

Laval took a 3-0 lead as Thomas Ebbing put in his first of the year from Jordan Boucher just 2:11 into the final period after the Devils were denied on several chances.

Blake Speers pulled Binghamton back within two goals on a snap shot from the right wing circle. Speers came down and beat goaltender Zachary Fucale on the blocker side, off the inside of the post, and into the net for his sixth of the year from Bracken Kearns and Ryan Penny. Speers’ goal came 5:55 into the third and the Devils trailed 3-1.

Jeremy Gregoire added an empty net at 18:27 of the third to seal the 4-1 win. Appleby stopped 22 of 25 in the loss and Fucale denied 24 in the win.

The Binghamton Devils hit the road this Saturday and Sunday in Toronto at 4 p.m. before returning home next Saturday against Rochester for the Heart Cup Game at 7:05 p.m. It’s also the first time the Devils will auction off select Binghamton Devils game-worn jerseys after the contest! For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-722-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils