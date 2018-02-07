Broome County Sheriff's Office Issues Travel Advisory

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is issuing a "No Unnecessary Travel Advisory" due to severe weather and road conditions. If you work, you should report to work (unless told otherwise) but caution is advised and you should limit your travel if possible, according to Sheriff David Harder.

If you must drive:

Allow extra time to reach your destination

Leave room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Have at least half a tank of gas in your car

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged in case you need to call for help

Know an alternate route to where you are going

If you are traveling slower than traffic, be sure to have your four-way flashers on

Residents are also reminded to park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity to remove snow more efficiently.