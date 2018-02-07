Travel Advisory For Otsego County

Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. has issued a travel advisory for all Otsego County Roads at this time through February 8, 2018 at 6:00am.

A Travel Advisory: Means that caution is advised since hazardous driving conditions could be encountered.

Roads are not closed, the travel advisory is being issued based upon such factors as poor visibility, slippery roads, blowing and/or drifting snow.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work.