$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Dryden Rite-Aid

A Rite-Aid shopper in the town of Dryden just became a millionaire. That is where the New York Lottery on Wednesday announced a second-prize $1 million ticket for the February 6 Mega Millions drawing was sold.

The winning numbers for the multi-state Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 75. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 15. The drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

