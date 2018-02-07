Johnson City Parking Restrictions

Village of Johnson City residents are asked to please move your vehicles off the streets to help the snow plows clear the streets and to help the emergency vehicles get through for the predicted snow storm. DO NOT blow or shovel snow back into the roads or you will be subject to fines. Alternate side parking is still in effect 24 hours/day. No parking on red line streets or snow emergency routes after 2" snowfall. Vehicles parked in violation of the ordinances are subject to fines and/or towing.



PARKING – All municipal parking lots will be free all day Wednesday, February 8, 2018

and Thursday, February 9, 2018 to help facilitate snow removal.