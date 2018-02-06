Joint Senate Task Force Holds Public Meeting on Opioid Epidemic

Officials held a public meeting on Tuesday, at Binghamton University to address the opioid epidemic in the Southern Tier.



For the last two years, the Joint Senate Task Force has been traveling across the state to collect data. Tuesday's meeting was a chance for residents to hear from stakeholders, law enforcement, and other officials on the challenges the epidemic is bringing to communities, all over.

"This is a challenge, this opioid epidemic. There's nothing comparable that we've ever had in our society. It is enormous and we need to convene all resources. Public and private, governmental, together so we can get through it," said State Senator of the 60th Senate District, Chris Jacobs.

One goal of the task force is improving efforts to provide funding for treatment and recovery services.