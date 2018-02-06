"Oh, What A Night" Gala To Raise Money For Hearing Loop Installation At Forum Theatre

Friends of the Forum is putting on "Oh, What A Night" Gala, an event to raise money for a hearing loop at the theatre, making performances more enjoyable for the hearing impaired.

Ronald Sall spoke to Binghamton Rotary Club members on Tuesday about the event that takes place on opening night of Jersey Boys on March 19th.

A pre-show cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. at the Metrocenter Courtyard. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the hearing loop installation.

"People do complain that they just can't hear. I come from a family where I'm one of the few that didn't have severe hearing problems. I know how much it affected my aunts and my parents who wanted to go to see more shows, but they just couldn't enjoy it because of their hearing problems. Please come on down and enjoy something terrific while you're helping the community." - Ronald Sall, Friends of the Forum

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit BroomeArenaForum.com.