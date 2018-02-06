Bearcat women rebound from home loss to win at Stony Brook

Senior guard Imani Watkins finished with 25 points, Monday, and sophomore guard netted 17 points, leading Binghamton (16-8, 7-4 AE) to a 69-64 win over Stony Brook (13-11, 5-6 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Monday night at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The victory is the Bearcats' fifth in their last six games and moves them into sole possession of third place in the conference.



It was a historic night for Watkins on many levels. She now has 226 career three-point field goals, which breaks the program record of 224, set by Erica Carter from 2006-10. Watkins also reached double figures in scoring for the 24th game in a row, tying the all-time program record set by Rachel Laws during the 2004 season.



Most impressive, however, was Watkins moving into 10th place all time in America East Conference history with 1,995 career points. Against Stony Brook, she surpassed Katie Terhune of Boston University (1,971 points from 2000-04) and Courtney Pilypaitis of Vermont (1,993 points from 2006-10).



Watkins is now five points away from becoming just the second Binghamton player – and 10th player in America East history – to reach the 2,000-point mark for her career. She is also just 29 points away from the Binghamton all-time record of 2,024 points, set by Bess Greenberg from 1997-01.



Moon, meanwhile, continued her impressive sophomore campaign by going 5-for-11 from the field and sinking all six of her free throws against Stony Brook. She also had two assists and a huge offensive rebound in the final minute of regulation that helped preserve the victory.



Senior center Alyssa James turned in a six-point, 13-rebound, three-assist, two-steal effort. She is now averaging a career-best 10.0 rebounds per game and moves into seventh place all time in Binghamton history with 683 rebounds.



Nursing an 18-17 lead after one period against Stony Brook, the Bearcat defense took over in the second period. It limited the Seawolves to just eight points as Binghamton took a 34-25 lead at the half.



In the final five minutes of the third quarter, Binghamton's defense rose up again, holding Stony Brook to just two points and stretching the lead to 54-39.



Stony Brook's offense finally came alive in the fourth period as it stormed all the way back to within 63-60 with just over a minute left in regulation. The Bearcats missed a jumper with 55 seconds left but Moon got the offensive rebound, was fouled and sank both of her free throws.



Watkins then iced the game by going 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds of regulation.



Shania Johnson of Stony Brook led all scorers with 26 points. Aaliyah Worley finished with 15 points while Jerell Matthews had 12 points.



From the free throw line, Binghamton shot 94.4 percent (17-of-18). That is the seventh-best, single-game percentage in program history.



Junior forward Rebecca Carmody had nine rebounds to go along with six points, two assists, a block and a steal.



Binghamton heads to UMBC on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

