Endicott Man Sentenced 20 years to Life for Sexual Assault of a Child

An Endicott man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Tuesday, for sexually assaulting a child.

An indictment was handed up by a Broome County Grand Jury in April 2017 for Joseph Lombardo, for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, and Attempted Rape in the first degree.

According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Lombardo allegedly committed sexual conduct against a child under 13 years old. The case was investigated by Endicott Police and the DA's Office, and presented directly to a Grand Jury.