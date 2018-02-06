Storm Preps: Binghamton Residents Urged To Move Vehicles Off City Streets

The City of Binghamton is urging residents to move their vehicles from city streets beginning Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, February 8. at 6 p.m.

This would make it easier for public works crews to keep city streets salted and plowed during Wednesday's storm that is expected to dump as much as 10 inches of snow throughout the Southern Tier beginning Wednesday morning.

“In addition, this measure will minimize cars getting covered or surrounded in snow as plows pass, with residents having to dig themselves out.”

The City's alternate side parking remains in effect, but officials hope residents will take this extra step of moving vehicles into driveways, public garages or lots at City parks.

The Mayor's office said the Binghamton Police Department will be aggressively enforcing alternate side parking rules and towing illegally parked vehicles.