Carpentry Program For Women Coming To Binghamton

The first pre-apprenticeship program for women interested in carpentry is coming to Binghamton in March.

“Sisters in Brotherhood” is a free program that prepares women for a 5-year apprenticeship in the Carpenters’ Union.

Math, safety, hand and power tool use, and concepts in carpentry will be taught over the 6-week course beginning March 19th.

The program has been held all across the Northeast, but Chair of Sisters in the Brotherhood said they branched out to Binghamton due to the area’s need for carpenters.

“One of the reasons why we chose Binghamton is because of the work forecast. We don’t want to prepare women for a career in carpentry if we don’t have anywhere to place them.”

The program is put on by the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters that serves five states, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

The council is hoping word spreads about the program to show women that carpentry is a viable career option.

"Women and men might not have thought, ‘Oh this would be a great career option for a woman’. Sometimes we’ve heard from women that say, ‘I wish this was around 10, 20, 30 years ago because this is something that interests me.’"

The next info session is set for February 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Training Center in Binghamton.

For more information, visit northeastcarpenters.org.