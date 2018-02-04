Cuomo Signs Anti-Discrimination Executive Order

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an Executive Order that bans all state agencies and authorities from doing business with companies that promote or tolerate discrimination.

"We believe America was founded on the premise of uniting people from different countries, religions, and colors, and we welcome diversity under the enlightened understanding that it is not a weakness but rather our greatest strength," said Cuomo.

He also announced that he will be advancing legislation that will ban the use of a "Gay Panic" defense to protect against revictimizing New Yorkers who attack another person based upon a perception or discovery of the victim's gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

You can read the entire Executive Order below: