Penguins Play Football to Raise Money for the Binghamton Zoo

Four African Penguins took the field on Sunday to raise money for the Binghamton Zoo. The event raised over $300, according to the Zoo's Facebook page.

9-year-old Ronde was the Most Valuable Penguin (MVP) and competed against 10-year-old Dyer, 22-year-old Gnat, and 9-year-old Lucky.

Viewers were encouraged to donate to the Zoo's annual appeal which will go to expanding the sloth exhibit.