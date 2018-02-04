A MESSAGE FOR ALL CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS

If you are a Charter/Spectrum customer affected by their company removing our channels from their line-up without notice to you or us on Friday, this message is for you.

The facts are, Charter/Spectrum refused to negotiate with our company, pulled our stations off their systems, turned on their corporate public relations machine, and began spreading lies about our company. You can choose to believe whoever or whatever you want, but take a moment to contemplate the source.

Spectrum states they want a “fair deal” and they are fighting for you. That’s interesting coming from a company that charges nearly $4 for a channel guide that every other provider on the planet includes in their package, and they recently raised their rates unannounced and their customers whom we’re speaking to repeatedly tell us how horrible their service is.

Trying to keep the cost down is what they are saying-really? They recently paid their CEO Tom Rutledge a $98,500,000 bonus (yes $98.5 million) to stay on the job until 2021, while last year their employees went on strike trying to get a raise.

Spectrum has no respect for their customers because they are using you and the rest of their subscribers as pawns hoping you will assist them in negotiating with Northwest. The fact is, our company has recently completed more than twenty-five deals with cable providers and one satellite provider. Our company offered the same rates and terms to Spectrum, but they decided they would instead use you and their other subscribers to assist in their negotiation with us.

Charter/Spectrum removed our stations abruptly Friday afternoon with the flip of a switch. We are confident they can turn it back on in the same way. Our company is available 24/7 to resolve this matter.

For the record, Spectrum should give you a refund because you are now paying for something they have taken away from you. Email their CEO and tell him it his job to get a deal done with Northwest, not yours. And, that you want the channels back today.

Tom Rutledge, CEO email address: Tom.Rutledge@chartercom.com

Brian



Brian Brady

President and CEO

Northwest Broadcasting, Inc.