Vestal and Binghamton win in high school hockey

Two games were played, Saturday, at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, where two teams avoided their first losses in the double-elimination Broome County High School Hockey Association playoffs.

First to claim victory on the ice, Vestal defeated Johnson City mightily with a 7-0 advantage. Connor Jurgensen and Derek Avery helped the Golden Bears get on the scoreboard late in the first period, and hoping to carry momentum to face Binghamton, Friday, February 7 at 6:45 p.m.

The second game of the night, Binghamton and Maine-Endwell ended with a 7-2 victory for the Patriots. Leading his team with 2 goals and 2 assists, sophomore Justin Fiato, secured the route over the Spartans. Binghamton will square off against Vestal in the second round.

The Wildcats are certainly not out yet, and neither are the Spartans, both will face each other Thursday, February 8 at 6:45 p.m. The winner will face the victor of the Binghamton and Vestal game, and the losing squad will be eliminated from the playoffs.

