12 in a row, Binghamton Bulldogs striving for greatness

The Binghamton Bulldogs (14-2) downed the N.E.P.A. Stars & Stripes (Wilkes-Barre, P.A.), Saturday, by a score of 137-117, winning their 12th game in a row.

Ranked 6th in the American Basketball Association (ABA), the Bulldogs are outplaying and outscoring their opponents on a weekly basis.

Leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks for the 2017-18 season, the Bulldogs' center, Kyrie Sutton, continued his merry ways with 41 points and 18 rebounds on the night. His teammate, David Haye, added 16 points and 6 rebounds for the team while Derek Hart added 12 points and 8 boards to help guarantee the win

The Stars & Stripes held their own against Binghamton, leading the scoreboard early in regulation. And although David Jannuzzi finished with 35 points and his teammate, Chris Shovlin, with 31 points, it was not enough to stop the high scoring, high flying offense of the Binghamton Bulldogs.

Bulldogs' next action is Sunday, February 11t at 6:00 p.m. All home games will be played at Seton Catholic Central's gymnasium.