Lady Bearcats struggle offensively, snapping win streak

The Binghamton women's basketball team (15-8, 6-4 AE) lost 61-38 to Maine (15-8, 8-2 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Saturday at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The loss snapped the Bearcats' four-game winning streak.



Senior guard Imani Watkins scored a team-best 15 points, raising her career scoring total to 1,970 points. She also hit three three-point field goals, giving her 224 treys for her career. That ties the all-time Binghamton record set by Erica Carter from 2006-10.



Sophomore guard Kai Moon added 10 while senior center Alyssa James finished with seven points, nine rebounds and three steals. Against the Black Bears, James became the 16th player to reach the 1,000-point mark during their career at Binghamton.



Maine took command of the game in the first half, going up by as much as 31-10 with 5:10 left in the second period. The Black Bears drained five three-point field goals by that time.



Binghamton scored 10 unanswered points in a span of 3:15, trimming the deficit to 31-20 with 1:36 remaining. Maine, however, scored the final three points of the half to take a 34-20 lead at the break.



The two teams played even in the third period but the Black Bear defense held Binghamton scoreless for the first 6:43 of the fourth period. By that time, Maine built its lead up to 57-30.



Blanca Millan scored 20 points in the winning effort while Tanesha Sutton added 15 points. Both players also finished with nine rebounds.



Maine shot 46.3 percent from the field (25-54) and 42.9 percent from three-point range (6-14). Binghamton, by contrast, was held to 25 percent from the field (13-52).



The Black Bears entered the game ranked No. 20 in the nation in scoring defense.



Binghamton heads to Stony Brook on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department