Chenango Valley High School Hosts ‘Big Gifted Give’

Over 300 people came out to raise money for several local charities and families in need. Chenango Valley High School held their annual ‘Big Gifted Give’ Saturday night with singers and dancers performing for the cause.

A goal of $7,000 will help several organizations including the Chenango Valley Warrior Fund, the Chenango Valley Food Pantry, and two local families with loved ones battling cancer.

Members of ‘The Dance Connection’, a local dance organization came out in support. Ann Szymaniak, owner, and director of The Dance Connection said she’s happy to watch the dancers give back to the community.

“It’s my favorite day of the year to do this and to just see the kids dance. It’s just a time for light-hearted fun and everyone just coming together. And that is, for me, the greatest thing. To see our dancers just be part of the family of life here, is awesome. It’s a feeling of love and generosity in the air.”