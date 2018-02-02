Friday night boys basketball highlights

Friday night boys basketball highlightsPosted: Updated:
The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) boys basketball was in full swing, Friday, with many teams striving to keep their win streaks alive.
Here are some of the varsity basketball results:
Elmira - 53 def. Maine-Endwell - 49 Final
Union-Endicott - 61 def. Johnson City - 53 Final
Owego Free Academy - 66 def. Vestal - 49 Final
Note worthy statistics:
The Owego Indians (14-2) improve to 13-0 in their last 13 games.
Elmira's (10-5) win over the Spartans, Friday, gives the Express their sixth straight win, and snaps Maine-Endwell's (10-6) four game streak.
Union-Endicott Tigers' (7-7) Sadeeq Tarry led his team with 26 points in the comeback win over Johnson City (7-8).
The Vestal Golden Bears (4-12) continue to struggle in divisional play, remaining win-less in the STAC Metro league.