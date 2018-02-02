Friday night boys basketball highlights

The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) boys basketball was in full swing, Friday, with many teams striving to keep their win streaks alive.

Here are some of the varsity basketball results:

Elmira - 53 def. Maine-Endwell - 49 Final

Union-Endicott - 61 def. Johnson City - 53 Final

Owego Free Academy - 66 def. Vestal - 49 Final

Note worthy statistics:

The Owego Indians (14-2) improve to 13-0 in their last 13 games.

Elmira's (10-5) win over the Spartans, Friday, gives the Express their sixth straight win, and snaps Maine-Endwell's (10-6) four game streak.

Union-Endicott Tigers' (7-7) Sadeeq Tarry led his team with 26 points in the comeback win over Johnson City (7-8).

The Vestal Golden Bears (4-12) continue to struggle in divisional play, remaining win-less in the STAC Metro league.