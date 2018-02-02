High school hockey playoffs: "Tango for Chenango"

For the second day of Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) first round playoffs, Chenango Forks defeated Chenango Valley, 8-1, Friday, for what could be the final "Tango for Chenango" in the 2017-18 season.

In the first period of regulation, the Blue Devils jumped onto the scoreboard with two goals, one coming just 30 seconds until the end of the period. Forks' sophomore, Josh Black, was able to clean up a deflected shot by Dylan Templeton to give the Blue Devils the 2-0 lead, going into the second period.

Although the Warriors were able to muster a goal in the second, it was the Blue Devils that ripped off 5 quick goals in the third to prevent the CV comeback, at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Chenango Forks will face #1 ranked Elmira-Horseheads, Friday, February 10 at 6:45 p.m. in the next round.

The BCHSHA playoffs are double elimination, lose two and your out.