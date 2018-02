Endicott Police Warning Residents of Car Thefts in the Area

The Endicott Police Department is investigating multiple reports of items being stolen from unlocked cars.

Officials want to remind residents to remove valuables from their cars and to not leave any amount of cash or change in them. Police say to always lock your car, and the thief will typically move on if they don't see anything valuable inside.

If you have any information on the car theft investigation or have been a victim of car theft you can contact the Endicott Police at (607)785-3341.