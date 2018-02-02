Whitney Point Man Charged With Assault

New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Chad M. King, age 30, of Whitney Point, NY for the felony of Assault 1st degree.



Troopers responded to a Broome County 911 report of two men fighting outside of Aiello’s Ristorante on Main St., in the town of Triangle. The investigation determined that King was in a verbal dispute with another man, when he punched that man in the face while holding metal knuckles. The victim went to Wilson Hospital where he received medical attention for serious physical injuries to his face.



King was arraigned in the Broome County Central Processing and was remanded to the Broome County Jail with no bail set. His next court date in the town of Triangle is pending.