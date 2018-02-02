Endicott Police Warn Residents Of Car Break Ins

Endicott Police are investigating several cases involving thefts of items from inside unlocked motor vehicles. other instances occurring in other areas of the town and county.

Residents are reminded to remove valuables from their unattended vehicle and do not leave cash or coins in the vehicle, even in small amounts. Lock your vehicles at night or any time they are unattended, even if you are only away from the vehicle for a moment or while you are warming up your car.

Generally, thefts from vehicles are crimes of opportunity. If the thief checks your car and it is locked, they usually move on, especially if they don't see anything of value inside. It's not worth their effort to break into a car that has nothing of value in it.

When possible, keep your vehicle parked in well lit areas or use motion sensing lights in the areas where you park your vehicle.

If you have any information that may be helpful in solving these investigations, or you have been the victim of one of these types of crimes in the Village of Endicott, please contact the Endicott Police at 785-3341