Soup'er Bowl Cook Off Benefits Mom's House

A soup'er bowl cook off was held Thursday night at the Our Lady of Sorrow's Cafe in Vestal.

The cook-off benefits the local organization, Mom's House. Alexander's Cafe, the Belmar, the Colonial, and the Old Union Hotel were some of the participating restaurants.

"Even though the community gives to us, we try to give back to the community. Not only in our services and what we do for the single parents in our community, but also just to provide a little bit of fun too," said The Executive Director of Mom's House, Laura Bowen.

Guests were able to sample soups, bread, and even some dessert.