Broome high school hockey playoffs begin

Broome high school hockey playoffs began, Thursday, as the #1 ranked Elmira-Horseheads Express took down the Union-Endicott Tigers in a close game, 5-4.

Early on, the Tigers came into the SUNY Broome Ice Center with a sense of urgency. The last time the Tigers battled the Express, Elmira walked away with a 10-3 victory, but tonight U-E was determined to not relive the same experience.

Scoring the first goal of the night (11:24) in the first period, U-E's freshman, Anthony Basile, gave the Tigers the 1-0 lead, thanks to an assist by Tyler Farr.

But the Express would tie things up in the third period, 4-4. Elmira's Tony Robinson would give his team the goal needed to end the game in the third period, with an assist by Nate Gee.

The Express had 60 shots on goal, compared to the Tigers' 12.

It should be worth noting the goal saving heroics by U-E's David Samson, allowed the Tigers to remain in the fight. Samson would have 55 saves, Thursday night, allowing 5 goals.

Elmira-Horseheads will face the winner of tomorrow's game, Chenango Valley and Chenango Forks at 6:45 p.m., February 10 at 6:45 p.m.